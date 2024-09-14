Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.05 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

