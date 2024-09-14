Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Olaplex Trading Up 9.5 %

OLPX opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Olaplex

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 183,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex during the second quarter worth $87,000. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

