Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Benchmark

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of ODFL opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

