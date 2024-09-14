Omni Network Trading 7.8% Higher This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Omni Network has a market cap of $95.57 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for $7.41 or 0.00012372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,150,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.48286798 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $11,287,788.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

