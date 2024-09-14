ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.94

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.94 and last traded at $48.93, with a volume of 1249101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.16.

ON Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ON by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON



On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

