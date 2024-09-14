Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 47,396 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

