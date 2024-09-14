Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.10 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

IBM stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average is $183.40. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $216.09. The firm has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.