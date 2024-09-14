Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,667 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Gartner worth $21,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total transaction of $1,064,319.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 572,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $510.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.84 and a 200 day moving average of $460.31. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $510.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

