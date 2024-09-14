Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $243.81 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.37 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.