Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

NVS stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

