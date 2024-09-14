Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of XPO worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.29.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

