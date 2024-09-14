Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,074,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after acquiring an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock worth $2,406,965. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.