Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

