Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 24,213 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $119.37 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

