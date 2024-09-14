Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $173.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.68.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

