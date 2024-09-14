Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.68.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $173.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.