Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $159.68.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $173.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

