Orchid Market Cap Hits $71.55 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.98 or 1.00029569 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

