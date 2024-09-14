Ordinals 24-Hour Volume Reaches $106.25 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for $32.93 or 0.00054969 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $691.59 million and $106.25 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ordinals alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.47 or 0.00261174 BTC.

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 33.22210245 USD and is up 8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $119,619,874.13 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ordinals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ordinals and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.