Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

OGN stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 840.29% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

