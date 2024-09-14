Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Up 9.4%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 2,125,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,371% from the average daily volume of 144,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

