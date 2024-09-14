Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OUTKY stock remained flat at $1.84 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

