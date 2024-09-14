OV Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OV Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 1.1% of OV Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OV Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $884,508,000 after buying an additional 90,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $212,771,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after purchasing an additional 75,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.76.

Allstate stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $108.16 and a 12-month high of $191.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

