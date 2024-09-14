Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.200 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

OXM opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

