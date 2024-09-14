Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OXLCL opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.