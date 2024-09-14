Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:OXLCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.