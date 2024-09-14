P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Buys 80,000 Shares

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,185,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:PIII opened at $0.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.17.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $379.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
