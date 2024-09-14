Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 516,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

