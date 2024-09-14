Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

