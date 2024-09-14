Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.

Pacific Financial Increases Dividend

Pacific Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

