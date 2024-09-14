Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Trading Up 0.4%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.
Pacific Financial Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Increases Dividend
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Financial
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.