Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -86.96%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $901,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,944,000 after acquiring an additional 111,089 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.