Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 905 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $259.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

