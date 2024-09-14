Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 292.59%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

