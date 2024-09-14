Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

