Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 15,627 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

