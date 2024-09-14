Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 135,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $68.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

