Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 383,639 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,639 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $314,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

