Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 50,355 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $450,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDV stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

