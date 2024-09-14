Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $14.50

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.96.

NYSE PK opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after buying an additional 425,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

