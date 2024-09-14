Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Cap of $105.15 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.15 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

