Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $105.15 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

