Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.64

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 126095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,613.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Paysafe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

