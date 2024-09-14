Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on September 27th

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.3 %
TSE PPL opened at C$56.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.42.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.4183168 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.