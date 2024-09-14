Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Stock Up 0.8 %

PYNKF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.