PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRT opened at $3.94 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.