PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 26,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 42,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.99.
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
