PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $40.70 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

