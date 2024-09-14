PFG Advisors Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

