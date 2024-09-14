PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFG Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

