PFG Advisors Raises Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 1.01% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

